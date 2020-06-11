Inter-island travel quarantine to lift June 16, quarantine for out-of-state travelers extended July 31

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige made announcements Wednesday about the state’s plans for the 14-day quarantine order for inter-island and out-of-state travel.

The governor said that the quarantine order for inter-island travel will be lifted on June 16.

“We know how important it is to restore travel between the islands. The state is ready. It really is an opportunity to reunite families and to allow all of us to travel inter-island, to engage our relatives and friends across the state,” said Gov. Ige.

There will, however, be new procedures for inter-island travel. The governor said that before departure, passengers leaving the airport will have to go through thermal screening.

Anyone with a temperature of over 100.4 will not be allowed to board the plane. This procedure will be implemented on the same day the quarantine order is lifted.

“There will be a new travel form and new procedures all focused on allowing us to know who’s traveling. I think most importantly to gather key information to allow us to contact you. It’s a new health screening process that will become part of our overall process to ensure that travel is safe between islands,” Gov. Ige said.

As for those coming into Hawaii from out-of-state, the supplementary emergency proclamation the governor signed will extend the quarantine order through the end of July.

“We know that we need to create a new process of travel that is multi-layered,” said Gov. Ige. “We’re not counting on a specific component but a system of layered screening that will reduce the risk. it includes screening upon arrival, temperature screening, health screening…”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

