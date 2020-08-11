Inter-island travel quarantine now underway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The new inter-island travel quarantine is now underway as of Tuesday, August 11.

These adjusted regulations are scheduled to run through the month of August.

Under the new inter-island quarantine rules, anyone traveling to another island will need to quarantine for 14-days. This goes for all Hawaiian islands including traveling to and from Lanai and Molokai.

But, if you’re traveling to Oahu, you won’t need to quarantine. However, if returning to another island from Oahu, that person will need to quarantine.

There are some exceptions, if you need to travel for medical reasons or are performing critical infrastructure work.

Each county has a different way for people to apply for these modified exemptions.

County has set up a website here, where you can apply for the modified quarantine. Kauai County officials say approval will be counted on a case by case basis. People must apply at least two days before traveling to the county.

For Maui County, people must e-mail their request to TravelExemption@mauicounty.gov. They must include traveler identification and attach a letter from their employer or doctor explaining why they need a modified quarantine. This must be sent to the county at least three days before travel to the county. More information can be found on the Maui County website here.

All interisland travelers entering Maui, Molokai or Lanai will also be asked to fill out a declaration form.

For Hawaii County, only people traveling to perform critical infrastructure functions or traveling for a same-day medical appointment will be granted either an exemption or a modified quarantine. The county said, at this point in time, there will be no other travel exemptions. Forms must be sent in at least five days before travel to the county. To fill out the form, you can visit the Hawaii County website here.

Approvals will be granted by each county.

Some things that won’t count for the modified quarantine – include visiting friends or family, funerals and personal errands.

Enforcement will also be done by the counties and they say they’ll be stepping it up.

