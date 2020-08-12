Inside look of screening process for incoming travelers at Hilo International Airport

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) – Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, increased safety precautions have been put into place across Hawaii. That includes extra screening at the Hilo International Airport.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency provided an inside look at the screening process for incoming travelers on Tuesday.

A reminder, the new inter-island travel quarantine is underway as of August 11.

Under the new inter-island quarantine rules, anyone traveling to another island will need to quarantine for 14-days.

For Hawaii County, only people traveling to perform critical infrastructure functions or traveling for a same-day medical appointment will be granted either an exemption or a modified quarantine. The county said, at this point in time, there will be no other travel exemptions.

Forms must be sent in at least five days before travel to the county. To fill out the form, you can visit the Hawaii County website here.

Some things that won’t count for the modified quarantine – include visiting friends or family, funerals and personal errands.

