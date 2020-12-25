Input meeting on proposed casino in Kapolei scheduled

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Homeland beneficiaries will get a chance to weigh in the proposed casino in Kapolei.

The Department of Hawaiian Homelands have scheduled two virtual meetings for Jan. 18 and 19 that are open to beneficiaries statewide.

Beneficiaries will be notified by mail about the scheduled virtual meetings.

On Tuesday, Dec. 22, the Hawaiian Homes Commission voted 5 to 4 in favor of building a resort casino in Kapolei on Hawaiian Home lands designated for commerical use.

The draft proposal now heads to Gov. David Ige for consideration in his legislative packet.

To view the draft legislation, visit dhhl.hawaii.gov/government-relations.