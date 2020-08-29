Inmates moved from OCCC to Halawa as facility continues to deal with rising COVID-19 cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety is moving inmates from Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) to Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 as OCCC continues to deal with the virus being passed between the inmates and staff inside the jail.

Senator Clarence Nishihara, chair of the Senate Committee on Public Safety, said PSD is transferring at least six inmates who have violated parole to Halawa. He said a doctor with the Department of Health is monitoring the inmates and the safety precautions that are being taken.

“They’ll be sent to OCCC. They’ll be put in quarantine. On the seventh day of the quarantine, PSD has to retest them to make sure they’re still clean,” said Nishihara.

Nishihara said, after 14 days assuming they are still negative, they’ll be released into general population.

“They don’t want to introduce the COVID virus into Halawa,” Nishihara explained.

In a statement, a PSD spokesperson said:

“It is part of the routine process for parole violators and inmates who are found guilty of a crime and sentenced by the courts, to relocate to a prison to serve out their sentence. There are 6 parole violators being transferred to HCF today. They all tested negative prior to transport, but will automatically be placed in the routine intake quarantine, which is the normal process followed for new admissions at all facilities.” The Hawaii Department of Public Safety

Halawa only had one inmate out of the 33 tested come back positive, and only one staff member tested positive for COVID-19. According to PSD, the positive inmate is in medical isolation.

Compare that to OCCC, where 1,274 inmates have been tested, 256 inmates and 53 staff were positive for the virus as of Aug. 28.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the prosecutor’s office previously identified roughly 300 inmates who approved for release due to court orders, in an effort to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in Oahu jails.

HPD confirms that as of August 25, at least 110 of them have been re-arrested for crimes, or for violating the conditions of their release–some of them more than once.

Sen. Nishihara said PSD needs to do more to keep prisoners safe from the virus within the prison.

“I think the director has to show more initiative and being proactive in how he’s going to handle population he has. Not only that, because any infected population also affects the guards and then consequently the guards’ families as well.”

Nishihara suggested looking at what prisons have done in California to stop COVID-19, possibly setting up tents like San Quentin and Folsom prison did.

