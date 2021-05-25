Inmates at Hawaii Island prison test positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed on Tuesday, May 25, that three inmates tested positive for COVID-19 at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) in Hilo.

Tuesday’s inmate cases bring the total positive inmate cases at HCCC to five.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

DPS officials say two of the three HCCC housing units have been placed in quarantine. All inmate movement going out of the facility has also been suspended as a precaution while HCCC’s pandemic protocol is enacted.

Department of Health officials and facility health care staff have begun contact tracing and are working to coordinate voluntary testing for staff and inmates.

Below is a list of inmate test results at other DPS facilities on Tuesday:

Oahu Community Correctional Center: 14 negative inmate test results.

Maui Community Correctional Center: Six negative inmate test results.

Halawa Correctional Facility: Two negative inmate test results.

Five of the 20 reported positive cases assigned to the Training and Staff Development section have recovered and been cleared to complete their training. A total of 15 active cases remain and two employees are still hospitalized as of Tuesday, according to the DPS.

Click here to learn more about the DPS response to COVID-19 in Hawaii.