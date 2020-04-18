Inmates are sewing thousands of masks and are looking for donations to increase production

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Inmates in the sewing program are sewing thousands of cloth face coverings for Public Safety Department staff, inmates and other state agencies as a way to prevent COVID-19 from spreading, and to give back something to the community.

This sewing project began on April 1 at the Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF) and Kulani Correctional Facility (KCF), with the assistance of the Hawaii Correctional Industries (HCI) which supplied the fabric, sewing supplies and sewing machines for the inmates.

The program expanded on Wednesday and now includes a work line at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC). Work lines that were sewing 600-700 masks a day last week are now producing 2,000 masks per day.

By April 30, HCI anticipates manufacturing as many as 6,000 masks a day.

With an anticipated increase in work line participants, sewing machines, fabric and sewing supplies, HCI is confidently estimating that it will be able to sew over 300,000 masks in the next 60 days.

The total order for the Department is currently 14,000 masks. Delivery is happening in phases and is estimated to be completed by the end of the month.

Once the Public Safety Department (PSD) orders are complete, HCI will expand to include orders for cloth masks from other state agencies, and then open it up to the public.

There are currently 70 work line participants. HCI will have 120 inmates sewing masks by Monday. They have purchased an additional 17 sewing machines and have an order in for 20 more.

They are still seeking continued donations from the public to meet the increased demand and their goal of expanding work lines to include more inmates waiting to get involved.

“When we made the announcement last week about needing donations, we weren’t sure what to expect. We are so grateful and thankful to the public and PSD employees who generously stepped up to donate over 100 yards of fabric in various prints and colors, 200 spools of thread, 2 sewing machines, many scissors and sewing machine needles, and even money for supplies,” said Shawntay Yasuda, HCI Operations Manager.

HCI is working with Hawaii Fabric Mart and Printex Fabrics, but the anticipated work line staffing and production increases mean they need more sewing materials such as:

sewing machines sewing machine needles new fabric by the yard (100% cotton or any poly cotton fabric) plastic tables irons w/ small tabletop ironing boards fabric scissors thread – all colors

The public can donate equipment and/or sewing supplies to Hawaii Correctional Industries by contacting them at 808-677-6638 or email psd.hawaiici@hawaii.gov.