Indoor entertainment to resume business in Honolulu on Friday, including arcades

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Indoor entertainment, like bowling alleys and arcades on Oahu have reopened their doors on Friday. That includes Dave and Buster’s Ward Center location.

Oahu residents can finally enjoy the games, food and fun at Dave and Buster’s, but the experience will be a little different with new safety precautions in place.

“Our main objective is to keep ohana safe, keep my staff safe and all of our protocols will be in place,” said Andrew Shimabukuro, the General Manger of Dave and Buster’s Hawaii.

Dave and Buster’s wants to ensure the safety of its guests as soon as they walk in

“As you’re walking, in we do have hand sanitizer available for every guest, we have masks if you forgot yours for some reason. We also have gloves for you to put in if you like disposable gloves.”

There will be sanitation stations around the venue and a dedicated cleaning staff on duty. Dave and Buster’s has also rearranged the format of the dining and gaming areas for social distancing.

“We actually put six-foot spacing in with our games and those games that are to close together, we actually turned off. You can’t play the game. We call them embeds, which are card readers on every single game and we have the ability to turn the game off or it’ll light up red and say ‘closed due to social distancing.'”

Guests will have to wear masks in the venue as well.

“While you’re in the game room we will request and we will manage if they don’t have a drink on them to please keep your mask on. We actually do that in the dining area and bars.”

The rooftop level will remain closed until further notice.

For hours of operation and more information, click here.