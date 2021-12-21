Increased demand for COVID tests may result in problems if surge continues

HONOLULU(KHON2) — Looking for a place to get tested for COVID? You’re not alone. Many are flocking to testing sites like Queen’s Island Urgent Care as COVID cases continue to rise.

Jason Chang, President of Queens Medical Center, said they are prepared for increased demand in testing but there could be issues down the line if the surge doesn’t subside.

“Our infrastructure, that we have today, which is Island Urgent Cares, the emergency departments, are ready for what we have today,” he said.

According to the Hawaii Department of Health dashboard, an average of 68,00 tests were done each day, this past week.

Chang said they’ll stand up additional test sites if the need arises and work with DOH to get supplies.

“If this is a prolonged surge, or if something goes up more than we have anticipated, there are other places around the nation that are also demanding high, higher amounts of supply than usual as well,” he explained. “So we get into that supply chain issue.”

The demand for at-home test kits also increased so much recently that CVS put limits on how many people can buy at a time.

In a statement, Monica Prinzing, CVS Sr. Communications Consultant for the Western Region wrote:

“We continue to work around the clock to provide our stores with inventory of the five over-the-counter at-home COVID-19 tests we offer: Abbott BinaxNOW, Acon FlowFlex, Quidel Quickvue, Ellume, and Pixel by LabCorp. To ensure equitable access to tests both in store and digitally, we’ve added a limit of six test kits per purchase. Due to a recent surge in demand, and to retain community-based access to tests in our stores, there may be temporary out-of-stocks for these products on CVS.com.”

Officials urged everyone to get vaccinated or boosted if they plan to travel or gather for the holidays. They also suggest testing before and after a gathering or attending a large event to ensure they’re not spreading the virus.

Mayor Blangiardi said people should use their best judgement and take personal responsibility when making holiday plays.

“Right now we’re not considering tightening restrictions. I don’t want to fall back,” Blangiardi said. “Our community really knows what to do and how to do it. So, at this point, we don’t really want to restrict further.”

He said they won’t over react, but they are watching three key areas.

“If the cases are up there, we have a high level of positivity and a high level of hospitalizations, then that’s going to be a trigger point for us,” Blangiardi explained. “We’re hoping that won’t be the case.”

According to Blangiardi, if we reach 150 hospitalizations and case counts and positivity rates are high, the conversation may change.

