Incoming travelers to Hawaii continue to drop

The streets of Waikiki are empty one day after stay-at-home order went into effect.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority released the number of passengers who flew into the state on March 28.

They say that 1,207 people arrived on the third day of the state’s 14-day mandatory self-quarantine for all incoming passengers. Of all the travelers, 151 were visitors. Most were either returning residents or crew members.

In comparison, during this same time in 2019, more than 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air on March 28.