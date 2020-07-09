Stanford men’s volleyball signee and recent ‘Iolani grad Kupono Browne reacts to loss of program in 2021

FILE – In this May 3, 2014, file photo, Stanford men’s volleyball head coach John Kosty, second from left, looks down as players react after a 3-1 loss to Loyola in the NCAA men’s college volleyball championship at Gentile Arena in Chicago. Stanford announced Wednesday, July 8, 2020, that it is dropping 11 sports amid financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The school will discontinue men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball and wrestling after the 2020-21 academic year. Stanford also is eliminating 20 support staff positions. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

On Wednesday, Stanford University announced that it is dropping 11 sports amid financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The school will discontinue men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball and wrestling after the 2020-21 academic year. Stanford also is eliminating 20 support staff positions.

Kupono Browne, who recently graduated from ‘Iolani, signed with the Cardinal men’s volleyball team last fall. He told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida that he and the team were “completely blindsided in the decision making process.”

Browne has started a petition to try and save the Stanford Men’s Volleyball program. As of Wednesday evening, the petition has over 600 signatures. It can be signed here.

There is another petition to save all 11 varsity sports that the schools plans on cancelling in 2021, which can be found here.