Incoming passengers to state continue to slowly rise on May 7

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The numbers of incoming passengers to the state continue to rise, according to numbers reported by the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Reports say that 756 people arrived in Hawaii on Thursday. This number included 239 visitors and 214 residents. Compared to May 6th, 669 people arrived in the state. This number included 233 visitors and 189 residents.

During this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers.

This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.

(HTA)