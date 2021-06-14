Income eligibility limit increased for Oahu’s Rental and Utility Relief Program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city is expanding its eligibility income limit for its Rental and Utility Relief Program.

Households at or below 80% of Oahu’s area median income can now apply.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

For example, a family of four earning up to $100,700 a year that can prove they’ve been hit financially hard by the pandemic can qualify for support.

The city is asking those who make more than the income limit, not to apply since it delays the process for households in need.

For more information, oneoahu.org/renthelp. For questions, call (808) 768-CITY (2489) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., seven days a week.