Incentive program, proposals expand as Hawaii sees vaccination rate plateau

Registered nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) –After a boost in COVID-19 vaccination rates with the HiGotVaccinated campaign, Hawaii’s vaccination rate has plateaued according to the Department of health.

There have been just over 16,000 doses given each week for the last three weeks. So the push is on to reverse the downward trend.

This week, the HiGotVaccinated campaign will expand with milestone prizes.

“The idea with a milestone prize is that when we hit a certain number of entries on the website, we can pick a winner then and there,” said Patrick Bullard, H&B Marketing managing director. “It’s kind of like if you go to a grocery store, and you’re the millionth customer.”

The goal is to get more people vaccinated immediately.

“Between today and a date that we’re going to set in the future, maybe Aug. 15, anybody that gets vaccinated and goes to the website and enters, we’re going to have a milestone site,” said Bullard. “We’re going to give away immediate gratification to people with maybe some cash and food prizes.”

The milestone contest is still being setup and prizes will be announced this week. Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Josh Green is also proposing incentive ideas.

“I have proposed a $50 vaccination gift card for each shot people go and get and also a $50 gift card if someone brings two people to be fair to those who have already been vaccinated,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says, in a statement:

“We are exploring additional ways to get more of our residents vaccinated, which will mean added protection for every segment of our local economy, as well as our much-needed and much-wanted community activities.” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Green expects another boost in vaccinations with FDA approval of the vaccine.

“I think that it’s coming,” said Green. “We’ve been asking the federal government to accelerate that if it’s safe to do so, because getting the FDA approval will get about a third of those people who are sitting on the bench, vaccinated. That would be a big boost and get us to the vaccination rate faster to 70% and above.”