Improperly sealed refrigerator door compromises about 1,300 vaccine doses on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Health officials confirmed that approximately 1,300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were compromised on Monday, March 22, due to a refrigerator door that did not seal properly.

Current and future vaccination appointments will not be affected by the issue, according to Maui Health.

Maui Health immediately contacted Pfizer and determined the doses needed to be removed and discarded appropriately. The Department of Health and the Healthcare Association of Hawaii (HAH) were also notified. The president and CEO of HAH said, he appreciates Maui Health’s transparency.

“We appreciate Maui Health for taking immediate corrective action, and for being transparent about what happened. We recognize that each vaccine has different storage requirements and setting up large vaccination operations from scratch is a challenge for any health care provider. We know the Maui Health team is dedicated to protecting the people of Maui and are working to vaccinate their community as quickly as possible.” Hilton Raethel, president and CEO of Healthcare Association of Hawaii

The refrigerator is being repaired and future doses are scheduled to be stored in another location. Maui Health’s CEO said, vaccination efforts will not be disrupted.

“We want to assure our community that there is no disruption of our vaccination efforts and, in fact, we are working on expanding those efforts that includes increasing clinic hours and hosting pop-ups throughout the island.” Mike Rembis, Maui Health CEO

