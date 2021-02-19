Imposters posing as county officials reported to be spreading false COVID-19 info in Puna

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Imposters claiming to be Hawaii County officials have recently been reported to be spreading false information about COVID-19 policies in the Puna area.

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth’s office has received reports that claim two women were seen at multiple businesses in the Puna Kai Shopping Center telling employees and customers that face coverings are no longer necessary. The women also allegedly made false claims about social-distancing practices.

In one report, two imposters claimed to be from the “Hawaii County Assembly of Health and Safety Commission.” No such commission exists, the mayor’s office said in Friday’s news release.

“It’s disheartening to think that there are folks out there who are trying to trick people into abandoning the practices that have allowed us to keep our [COVID-19] counts some of the lowest in the nation,” said Roth. “We have done a great job of keeping each other safe and caring for our community in these uncertain times, and I truly believe that we are close to the finish line. As those most vulnerable continue to receive their vaccinations and are deemed truly safe, we will begin to ease restrictions, but we aren’t there just yet.”

On Feb. 12, Roth extended the state of emergency through April 12, which maintains all COVID-19 policies and procedures.

Hawaii County officials are currently investigating the situation. Anyone who has encountered similar activity is asked to call police at 808-935-3311.