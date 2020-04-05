Imiloa Astronomy Center in Hilo offers free virtual programs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Imiloa Astronomy Center in Hilo has free online educational resources for families.

The new virtual program Imiloa@Home has engaging activities and videos about native plants/species, Hawaiian navigation, constellations and astronomy.

Imiloa which is at the University of Hawaii at Hilo is closed to the public through April so it created this program to keep people educated and engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Imiloa is a 40,000-square-foot exhibition and planetarium complex above the UH Hilo campus that opened in 2006.

It’s A Hua He Inoa project gives Hawaiian speaking students an opportunity to name astronomical discoveries, and that has garnered international attention.

It gets about 100,000 visitors each year to learn about Polynesian voyaging, Hawaiian culture and mythology, Maunakea observatories and the center’s planetarium.

The center’s mission is to educate the public on parallels between Hawaiian culture and western science.

For more information, visit imiloahawaii.org.