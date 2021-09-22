Illinois woman with ‘Maderna’ vaccine card wanted for missing court hearing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Judge Karin Holma issued a bench warrant for a 24-year-old Illinois woman after she failed to appear at a virtual court hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

The warrant for Chloe Mrozak, the tourist with a ‘Maderna’ vaccine card, was set at $500, according to Judge Holma.

Mrozak was arrested and charged after she allegedly submitted a fake COVID vaccination card to avoid the state’s mandatory 10-day quarantine for visitors. Her card listed she apparently received the ‘Maderna’ vaccine instead of Moderna — which is the correct spelling of the vaccine.

Officials reported Mrozak also allegedly provided fake information regarding her quarantine location.