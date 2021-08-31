Illinois woman arrested at Honolulu airport for submitting fake COVID vaccination card, avoiding quarantine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 24-year-old woman was arrested and charged on suspicion of falsified vaccination documents. The Department of the Attorney General said she submitted a fake COVID vaccination card in order to avoid the state’s mandatory 10-day quarantine.

Chloe Mrozak, of Illinois, also allegedly falsified information on her quarantine location.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

On Aug. 23, the Safe Travels Program administrator reported a possible fraudulent COVID vaccination card after Mrozak uploaded and presented the card to the airport screener. The screener failed to confirm Mrozak’s hotel reservation prior to her leaving the processing center. According to court documents, no reservation was found after contacting the hotel that she listed in her Safe Travels forms, and Mrozak did not provide her hotel reservation number and return flight information.

Upon reviewing her vaccination card, Mrozak allegedly misspelled “Moderna” as “Maderna” and listed Delaware as the place where she got her vaccination. The special agent in charge of the investigation contacted Delaware officials to verify her vaccination status, but no record was found under her name and date of birth.

After finding her profile on Facebook, the special agent determined that Mrozak had a distinctive tattoo on her left hip. On Aug. 26, he met with other special agents with the Quarantine Compliance Check (QCC) Team to discuss her case. The team believed she would return home via Southwest Airlines and not American Airlines due to the fact that majority of the flights are purchased as round-trip tickets to reduce the cost.

After scouting the area, the QCC team located Mrozak on Aug. 28, based on her tattoo, at the Southwest Airlines counter where another woman was travelling with her.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

She was arrested on suspicion of falsified vaccination documents on Aug. 28 at the airport before she could leave the island. Unable to post bail, the special agent reported that Mrozak was transported to Queen’s for COVID screening and later transferred to HPD. Bail was set $2,000.