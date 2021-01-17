Illegal gathering stopped at Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An illegal gathering of about 200 people at the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline on Oahu was broken up by DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) officers on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

No one was arrested or cited.

The officers concentrated on getting people out of the park prior to the planned bonfire.

Officers found a table set up as a bar with alcoholic beverages. Alcohol and bonfires are not allowed in state parks..

At this time under Oahu COVID-19 rules, gatherings of more than five people are illegal.

Few if any of the participants were wearing masks and no one appeared to be practicing social distancing.

“People are putting themselves and others at risk of getting seriously ill or even dying from COVID-19 by attending any of these so-called ‘super spreader’ events,” DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said.