IHS receives donation of PCR tests to maintain COVID-free zone for Hawaii’s homeless

HONOLULU (KHON2) — IHS will be able to provide COVID-19 diagnostic results in a timely manner for the homeless community thanks to a partnership involving a local diagnostic testing company.

Capture Diagnostics and Visby Medical, an infectious disease diagnostic company, have announced that they are donating PCR testing devices to the facility.

“Previously, testing was taking up to three days to return a result, which impacted a patient’s ability to enter a shelter risking further exposure to COVID-19 in that wait time,” John D’Orazio, Founder and CEO of Capture Diagnostics, said in a statement on Monday, May 31. “With access to Visby’s COVID-19 diagnostic, Capture has been able to secure test results within 30 minutes, drastically improving the speed of care provided to Hawaii’s homeless population. Anyone now entering the shelter has peace of mind about any potential exposure and allows the shelter to maintain a COVID-free zone, a tremendous benefit to our community.”

Capture Diagnostics selected Visby Medical as a diagnostic partner because they use an instrument-free, single-use (disposable), polymerase chain reaction test, also known as PCR, to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.