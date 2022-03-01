HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to provide an update on Hawaii’s COVID-19 emergency measures.

He will be joined by all the county mayors.

On Monday, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi confirmed that Safe Access Oahu will expire after 11:59 p.m. Saturday, March 5, and there will be no further COVID restrictions for the city. He also announced that private businesses can continue to ask for proof of vaccination or a negative test if they choose to.

“COVID is not over, but we’re going to go forward with living with this disease, and we’ll try to act as responsibly as we can,” Blangiardi said during a news conference.

While the mayor’s announcement means Safe Access Oahu is no longer a government mandate, Ige’s emergency proclamation is still in place and is set to expire on March 25. However, the decision to not extend the proclamation — which includes the state’s indoor mask and vaccine mandate for city and state workers — will ultimately be up to the governor and the Hawaii State Department of Health.

Last week, Ige told KHON2 that he’s not ready to say when he’ll drop the state’s mask mandate. Hawaii is the last state in the nation to have one in place.

“Yes, we’re getting closer to the end of mask mandates and other activities,” said Ige,” but we want to make sure we can keep our public schools open, people can continue to work. We can keep those in need of protection especially those who are immunocompromised.”