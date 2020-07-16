H&W Foodservice to hold bulk food sale at Dole Plantation

WAHIAWA, HAWAII – SEPTEMBER 24: A sign marks the entrance to the Dole Helemano Pineapple Plantation September 24, 2002 near Wahiawa, Hawaii. David Murdock, the CEO of Dole Food Co., Inc. has offered to buy for $29.50 per share the 76 percent of company that he does not already own. Los Angeles County-based Dole has grown from a family-owned pineapple company to the world’s largest producer of vegetables and fruits over the last 150 years. Dole operates in 90 countries. (Photo by Phil Mislinski/Getty Images)

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — H&W Foodservice will hold another bulk food sale for the public on Friday, July 24, at Dole Plantation.

It will be at the location’s parking lot at 64-1550 Kamehameha Highway, which will be open at 9 a.m. The sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The sale will feature a number of food such as ahi poke cubes, quick-peel shrimp, short ribs, and much more.

Food-surface safe sanitizer and gel hand sanitizer will also be available.

Items are limited to stock on hand. The brands are some of the most locally recognized including Palama Meat, May’s and Purity.

Here’s the price break down of what will be available for purchase:

Ahi poke cubes (one pound): $9

Quick-peel 16/20 shrimp (two pounds): $14

Calamari rings/tentacles (2.5 pounds): $14

Beef tenderloin steaks, 1-½-inch thick (five pounds): $58

Beef striploin steaks, ¾-inch thick (five pounds): $33

Beef ribeye steaks, ¾-inch thick (five pounds): $45

Boneless beef stew meat (five pounds): $25

½-inch short ribs, boneless (five pounds): $45

½-inch short ribs, bone-in (five pounds): $43

1-inch oxtails (five pounds): $36

80/20 ground beef, vacuum-packed (five pounds): $21

Wagyu beef patties (12 pounds): $57

Teri beef patties (10 pounds): $40

Portuguese sausage hot dogs (five pounds): $23

½-inch pork chops, center cut (10 pounds): $31

Hickory-smoked bacon (7.5 pounds): $26

Chicken bacon (three pounds): $22

Bone-in chicken thighs (five pounds): $9

Cinnamon granola cereal (46 ounce): $15

Dinobites cereal, either coco or fruity flavor (46 ounces): $14

Hawaiian pancake mix (five pounds): $9

Food-surface safe sanitizer (one gallon): $14

Gel hand sanitizer (16.9 ounce): $9

All of the above H&W items may be purchased with card or cash.

Dole Plantation will also sell the following items during the H&W sale:

Cteak plate lunch with corn on the cob and rice: $8 each

Dole pineapple juice: $5 for one gallon

Dole pineapples: $3 for one or $15 for a six-pineapple, 27-pound case

Dole Plantation items must be purchased with cash.

To encourage social distancing, customers will complete order forms from their cars; purchases will be brought to the vehicle by Dole Plantation or H&W staff.

Order forms will be available at the sale. To print out an order form in advance, click here.

For questions, contact hwfoodservice808@gmail.com with any questions.

Latest Stories on KHON2