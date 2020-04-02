Hundreds pulled up to first pickup day of Farm to Car Pilot Project

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hundreds of vehicles pulled up to the Blaisdell on Wednesday to pickup fresh produce.

It was the first pickup day of the Farm to Car Pilot Project.

This allows people to shop the Hawaii Farm Bureau’s online Farmers Market, pick out their fruits and vegetables, and then pick it up at the Blaisdell, where a worker runs it out to you so you don’t even have to get out of your car.

You can order whatever you want,” said Farmers Market General Manager Megan Kono. “That’s the beauty of this online Farmers Market. You can truly customize this. So meaning you can get tomatoes, head cabbage, you can pick and choose. You want a scone, you want cookies, you want brownies.”

The Hawaii Farm Bureau says it follows CDC guidelines to keep everyone safe.

The next pickup is scheduled for next Wednesday but that’s already sold out. They’re in the process of expanding pickup locations.