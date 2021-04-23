Hundreds of Moderna COVID-19 vaccination appointments available at Kapolei theater

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente has hundreds of Moderna coronavirus vaccination appointments available at the Kapolei Consolidated Theatre site on Saturday, April 24.

Kaiser opened the mass vaccination site in Kapolei on March 30.

Booking an appointment in advance is preferred. If you are unable to make an online appointment, walk-ins will be accepted after 11 a.m. Saturday.

Qualifying Kaiser Permanente members can schedule an appointment online by clicking here or by calling (808)-432-2000 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Qualifying non-members can sign up for a vaccination appointment here. Scroll down to “How to book an appointment,” and register for a Kaiser medical record number.