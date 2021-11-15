Hundreds of keiki got vaccinated at Aloha Stadium drive-through clinic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This weekend 471 children were vaccinated at the first-ever Keiki Vax Squad drive-through vaccine clinic at Aloha Stadium.

Those eligible for the shot were able to get it in the car with their parents or guardian there.

There were 833 vaccines given to adults at the drive-through.

The clinic held was on Saturday and Sunday by the Department of Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, Honolulu Fire Department and Aloha Stadium Authority.

Hawaii Pacific Health will have a similar clinic at Kapolei High School on Nov. 20 and 21, with follow-ups for the second dose on Dec. 11 at Aloha Stadium and Dec.12 at Kapolei High. For a full list of COVID clinics where keiki can receive a shot, click here.