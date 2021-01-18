Hundreds of appointments booked at mass vaccination sites on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu’s senior citizens are starting to get their first COVID-19 shot as a mass vaccination site at Pier 2 kicked off on Monday with about 600 appointments booked.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Kaiser Permanente also held an event to get more seniors protected against COVID. They had 1,600 appointments.

Officials at Pier 2 say they’ve set up a lighter schedule on the first day but starting Tuesday, they plan to do 1,500 vaccinations per day.

Rain didn’t stop these people from making their way to get vaccinated at Pier 2. When we spoke to Hawaii Pacific Health earlier in the day, they said the process has been smooth. And to keep it as such, they stress people need an appointment to get vaccinated.

“We will not make appointments for folks unless we have a dose of vaccine,” said Dr. Melinda Ashton, HPH Chief Quality Officer. “So we have appointments currently through January 27, and after that, we’ll open up as we get more vaccine.”

We’re told currently HPH is focusing on kupuna while they wait for the list of essential workers from the Health Department. Barbara Tamashiro of Pearl City and her husband didn’t seem to have any issues from start to finish.

“Come. Sign up. Because it’s fast, it’s easy, no hassles, nothing,” said Tamashiro.

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii also held it’s mass vaccination event. It is the first of many at the Mapunapuna Medical Office. Monday’s event focused on senior citizens 75 and older.

“We’ve been able to really, really get people in and through as fast as possible,” said Dr. Zamir Moen. “So everybody who comes into our shot clinic or vaccine clinic today will automatically get a follow-up appointment on February 13.”

Vaccinations are taking place regularly at three other Kaiser locations on Oahu: Honolulu, Waipio, and Koolau. These are for members but officials hope to start vaccinating non-members again as soon as there is more supply.

“The only real limiting factor right now for the state is getting enough vaccine from the federal government,” said Lieutenant Governor Josh Green.

Lieutenant Governor Green tells us they expect about 19,000 second dose vaccines to come in with an additional 14,300 doses by the end of the week.