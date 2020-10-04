Hundreds attend event to receive rent assistance, applications are still being accepted

HONOLULU(KHON2) — Hundreds of people showed up to the city’s One Oahu CARES Resource Day at Ka Makana Alii Saturday.

The outreach event was hosted by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, one of the organizations accepting applications for the Household Hardship Relief Fund (HHRF).

The money for HHRF comes from the CARES Act funds and is meant to offer quick financial relief to Oahu residents impacted by COVID-19.

Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement CEO Kuhio Lewis said Saturday’s event was about making the process to get much-needed aid easier for those who need it most.

“It was a chance to, for residents to come and meet someone and assist them through the application process. Our program has received over 6,000 applications so far. And many of them have run into various snags along the way,” said Lewis.

He said hundreds took the opportunity to get help in person and more than 600 others dropped off their applications for submission.

The HHRF program has $25 million in funds available. According to a city spokesperson, there are more than 19,000 applications to date and they’ve given out $5.4 million in aid as of September 30th. Funds are available through December.

Money received could cover up to $2000 a month in rent or mortgage. It also covers certain utilities and up to $500 for childcare and other emergency expenses per month.

The money is paid directly to the landlord, bank or business that is owed the expense.

“Anyone impacted by COVID should be applying. Whether it’s loss of income, loss of job hours, reduced for anyone in your house, you should be applying to see if you can get some relief assistance,” Lewis said.

You must be 18-years-old, live on Oahu and your annual income cannot exceed the AMI (area median income) to qualify.

Lewis said it could take a week to qualify, but it could take longer if proper documentation isn’t submitted.

“We are going to be working very closely with the city in the coming weeks to look at how we can go into more communities and do what we did today.”

To apply for the HHRF click here.

