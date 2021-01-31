Humpback whales spotted in Hawaii during ocean count

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A total of 177 whale sightings were seen during the 9 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. time period for the whale count that was held Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.

Ocean Count officials report that is the most of any time period throughout the day’s count.

Site leaders collected data from 43 sites across all the main Hawaiian Islands on Jan. 30.

The Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary Ocean Count and the Pacific Whale Foundation coordinated the whale count using 68 trained whale site leaders.

On Maui, Great Whale Count site leaders collected data from 12 sites during 15-minute intervals between 8:30 a.m. and 11:50 a.m.. A total of 71 whale sightings were seen during the 10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. time period, the most of any time period throughout the day’s count.

The next whale count is Feb. 27 and March 27.