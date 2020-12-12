HUGS hosts holiday drive-thru event for families with sick children

by: Web Staff

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Families of sick children got some holiday cheer at a drive-thru event on Saturday, Dec. 12.

HUGS hosted the drive through in Waipahu on the grounds of Grace Fellowship Hawaii.

HUGS is an organization that helps families with a seriously sick child under 21 years old.

At the drive-thru more than 100 families got a holiday meal box.

They also had games, and photo opportunities that they could do without getting out of their cars.

