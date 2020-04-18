HTA tightens reign on incoming passengers to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) reported that 386 people arrived in Hawaii on Thursday, April 16.

They say that 110 are visitors who came to Hawaii despite the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

HTA officials told State lawmakers that they’ve had issues with visitors lying on their declarations forms, which they’re required to fill out when arriving.

So procedures are changing.

“We’re gonna add a verification check — cell phones, lodging checks — if they don’t pass, they get sent to law enforcement,” said HTA Chief Administrative Officer Keith Regan. “We’ll have mobile kiosks can be rolled from gate to gate. Gonna have cell phones, DOT will provide us cell phones to call the hotels and confirm reservations. If they don’t have, step aside and talk to the sheriff.”

The phone number that visitors write down will be called on the spot.

Residents returning home will also be called to make sure they’re complying with quarantine as well.

HTA says there are 30 people who have made over 7,600 phone calls so far.