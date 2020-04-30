HTA reports 13 incoming flights, 494 arrivals in Hawaii on April 28

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported that 494 people arrived in the state on Tuesday, April 28.

Included in those numbers are 121 visitors and 177 residents.

The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state.

The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers.

This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.

(HTA)
  • Crew = flight crew members
  • Intended Resident = people who are moving to Hawaii such as military members and their families, and former residents who intend to live in Hawaii
  • Resident = people who have a Hawaii ID
  • Transit = people who are in transit to another location through Hawaii and aren’t leaving the airport
  • Visitor = people who do not have a Hawaii ID including essential health care workers, essential federal workers, former residents such as mainland college students coming to stay with family, military on temporary assignment, and leisure travelers

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

79° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 67°

Thursday

78° / 67°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 78° 67°

Friday

79° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 79° 67°

Saturday

78° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 67°

Sunday

78° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Monday

79° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

73°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

75°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

76°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

75°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

Trending Stories