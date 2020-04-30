HTA reports 13 incoming flights, 494 arrivals in Hawaii on April 28

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported that 494 people arrived in the state on Tuesday, April 28.

Included in those numbers are 121 visitors and 177 residents.

The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state.

The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers.

This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.

(HTA)