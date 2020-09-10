HTA appoints first-ever Native Hawaiian CEO as Hawaii’s tourism hangs in the balance

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) has announced a new president and CEO.

John De Fries, accepted the offer on Wednesday, Sept. 9, and is set to start on Sept. 16, HTA revealed. He will be the first Native Hawaiian appointed as HTA president and CEO since its inception.

De Fries brings with him over 40 years of tourism industry experience, including his previous service as the executive director of the Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association. The HTA Board of Directors unanimously approved the Hawaii native as CEO on Aug. 27.

“All of us at HTA are looking forward to having John take the helm of Hawaii’s visitor industry. I was pleased to see that he has already become involved with working on ways that we can safely reopen tourism while keeping COVID-19 under control,” said HTA board chair Rick Fried.

“Beset now by a global pandemic and economic collapse, Hawaii faces a myriad of daunting challenges – among them, the reopening of our tourism industry, at a time when immense and growing anxiety can be felt in our local communities. The radiance of hope, however, is found in the resilience and creativity of Hawaii’s leaders in both the public and private sectors – the aunties, uncles, parents, kupuna, youth, coaches, teachers, ministers, health care workers and essential workers who are diligently searching for solutions, for their communities,” John De Fries, Hawaii Tourism Authority President-elect

Former HTA president and CEO, Chris Tatum, retired from his position on August 31.

Keith Regan, HTA’s chief administrative officer, is currently serving as interim president & CEO.

