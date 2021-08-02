HSTA holds news conference in response to state’s back-to-school safety plan

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Teachers Association (HSTA) held a virtual news conference on Monday in response to the state’s back-to-school safety plan.

Gov. David Ige held a news conference earlier on Monday with state health director Dr. Elizabeth Char and interim superintendent Keith Hayashi to discuss protocols in hopes of easing the anxiety some parents may have about sending their kids back to classrooms. Watch the news conference here.

Last week, teachers returned to work to prepare for more than 170,000 students returning to campus for in-person learning on Tuesday.

The Hawaii State Department of Health also released their guidelines for schools a week ago, which include masking and social distancing. Since sharing supplies isn’t allowed, some teachers are bringing in extra and have come up with creative ways to alleviate that problem. Click here to read more.

On Monday, Aug. 2, HSTA president Osa Tui released a statement during the virtual news conference.

“We’re disappointed to hear today that parent concerns and educator concerns were not taken into consideration as the Department of Education plunges head first with their plans and have no plans to shut down schools no matter how high the numbers surge,” he said.

According to Tui, transmission is so much higher than it was last year, but lots of contingencies are already being removed.

“Our members report that despite the department saying that they have strict protocols, there’s already been improper mask enforcement while forcing large group interactions over the past couple of days when they’ve had faculty meetings,” Tui said. “There’s already suspected transmission from some of these meetings as well as letters going out to a number of schools that there have been cases.”