HSTA: Seven Oahu school employees test positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Teachers Association reports seven Oahu schools that have been diagnosed with coronavirus.
HSTA says the cases were reported at the following schools since Aug. 12.
- Fern Elementary
- Holomua Elementary
- Leihoku Elementary
- Mililani High
- Roosevelt High
- Wahiawa Middle
- Waikele Elementary
