HSTA: Seven Oahu school employees test positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Teachers Association reports seven Oahu schools that have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

HSTA says the cases were reported at the following schools since Aug. 12.

  • Fern Elementary
  • Holomua Elementary
  • Leihoku Elementary
  • Mililani High
  • Roosevelt High
  • Wahiawa Middle
  • Waikele Elementary

