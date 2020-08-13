HSTA holds virtual news conference on legal action against state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Teachers Association held a virtual news conference to announce legal action against the State of Hawaii and the Hawaii State Department of Education over flawed school reopening plans that compromise the health and safety of schools and greater communities.
