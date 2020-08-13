HSTA holds virtual news conference on legal action against state

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Department of Health reported 355 new cases of COVID-19 on August 13 for the state: 343 cases are from Honolulu County. 4 cases are from Hawai'i County. Seven cases are from Maui County, with Kauai County reporting 1 new case. The DOH also reported 2 new deaths for the state. The cumulative state total is now 4,312.

Two Oahu men, both over 60-years-old are the latest victims of COVID-19. Of the new cases reported today, DOH says at least 86 new diagnosed cases of coronavirus are part of an existing cluster at the O‘ahu Community Correctional Facility. Health investigators say at least 116 cases are attributable to OCCC, with 24 staff and 92 inmates having tested positive for COVID-19.