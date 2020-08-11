HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Teachers Association held a virtual news conference to discuss the lack of transparency and public notification about coronavirus cases at Hawaii’s public schools.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
HSTA will also released a list of campuses that have been associated with COVID-19 cases in recent days.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Coronavirus: 118 new cases brings state total to 3,756
- HSTA holds virtual news conference on COVID-19 cases at schools
- Lt. Gov. Green’s Recommendations to Governor’s Leadership Team and Threshold for Full Lockdown
- Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate