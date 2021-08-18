HSTA demands changes to teachers’ terms and conditions to ensure safer practices at schools

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Teachers Association (HSTA) held a virtual news conference Wednesday to announce an official demand for modifying the collective bargaining agreement to ensure safer practices at schools.

On Aug. 13, the HSTA shared an open letter to HIDOE Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi, the Hawaii Board of Education and Chair Catherine Payne, and Gov. David Ige regarding student safety. The letter was signed by nearly 2,000 public school educators across the state.

The letter addresses health and safety guidelines that go enforced in schools, including lack of social distancing, improper ventilation and inconsistent mask wearing.

Below are some of the main points listed in the letter:

Crowded classrooms

Large, in-person meetings

Protocols ignored, unenforceable

Lack of notification, inconsistent response and reporting

Delayed notification puts families at risk

Discrepancies in reporting

Underlying health and safety issues persist in our schools

Insufficient sanitization

Poor ventilation

Teaching under impossible circumstances

Just saying schools are safe doesn’t make it so

The letter, in part, reads: “Infection among children has also grown and even people who are fully vaccinated are susceptible to breakthrough infections. Children under 12 years old still have no access to vaccinations. Current health and safety protocols cannot counteract students sitting shoulder to shoulder in cramped classrooms or gathering unmasked in large crowds in the cafeteria.”

