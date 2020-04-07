HPD says they’ll be ‘stepping up enforcement’ of the statewide stay-at-home order

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police announced from Twitter that they will be stepping up enforcement of the statewide stay-at-home emergency order, beginning Tuesday, April 7th.

The Honolulu police department has issued more than 350 citations for stay at home violations.

That’s in addition to more than 4,600 warnings, but so far no arrests.

HPD says the majority were given out at beach parks.

Violation of the stay-at-home orders is a misdemeanor. tThe penalty is up to a $5000 fine and a or a year in jail

According to HPD a third officer has tested positive for Covid-19.

So far, 59 officers have tested, 10 of those results are still pending.