HPD receives slightly higher calls on Halloween night

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said there were a couple of large Halloween gatherings on the island, but overall the Honolulu Police Department said calls on Saturday night were slightly more than average.

Honolulu police received about 70 calls on Halloween night, some of those calls were to break-up a couple of large parties not allowed under COVID-19 rules.

“HPD was called to break two large parties both out in the country,” Caldwell said. “Once the police showed up they dispersed, but why were they together in the first place?”

Halloween was not as busy as other holidays, but county and state officials still have concerns over the possible spread of the virus from gatherings.

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green said there was more safety awareness leading up to the weekend.

Green said, “It was not as bad as the Fourth of July, it had massive gatherings all over the place I’d say Halloween was much more subdued compared to that.”

Since Honolulu moved into Tier Two on October 22, HPD has issued more than 12,000 warnings, 2,400 citations and made 40 arrest connect to offenses to the mayor’s emergency orders.

COVID-19 cases in Honolulu will need to remain below 50, with a test positivity rate below 2.5% to move into Tier Three of the county’s reopening strategy.

“We had 65 cases today positive cases on Oahu, that number somewhat troubled me because usually on the weekends we test light,” Caldwell said. “Somewhat of a higher number that I was hoping for.”

The mayor said cases continue to be traced to household gatherings. He said a new cluster of seven cases includes healthcare workers.

Caldwell said, “Even those in the healthcare community let their guards down. They say well we’re together we are all part of a bubble of friendship or whatever, and seven cases came out of this.”

