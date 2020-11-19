HPD officer in hospital with COVID-19, part of cluster at Wahiawa station

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu police officer is in the hospital fighting COVID-19. This comes as HPD confirms an outbreak at the Wahiawa Police Station with 11 police officers testing positive this month.

Officer B.J. Miralles is assigned to the Wahiawa police station. Friends and family say he’s taken a turn for the worse and is now in the hospital.

“He is sedated and intubated. It’s a preventative measure to kind of give his body some relief and some rest. The family is in good spirits, but obviously down. This has taken a major toll, especially with other members of BJ’s family who have tested positive for COVID as well,” said Jason Mike, a family friend.

He and his wife Kortney are still in disbelief and are doing what they can to support the Miralles family. Jason and B.J. graduated from the police academy together six years ago. The couples became friends soon after and BJ’s family welcomed them as part of their own.

“We didn’t have any family in Hawaii and his family became our hanai family. As far as Christmas, Thanksgiving, New Years, we were part of the family, our kids were part of the family. So for us he’s definitely a brother to me,” said Mike.

Mike and his family have been trying to do everything they can to support B.J.’s wife, Rochelle, who still has to take care of their three young daughters.

“Just wondering how he’s doing because right now he can’t have visitors. So the unknown to them has been the hardest part, at least that’s what Rochelle has expressed to me. Of course, just not having her best friend with her has also been one of the hard parts for her,” said Kortney Mike.

They say B.J., a Mililani High School graduate, is in his 30’s and was in good health leading up to his battle with coronavirus. The family says this is a sobering reminder to take the virus seriously. It also emphasizes the additional risks now for frontline workers.

“Now we’re having to deal with almost an invisible enemy sort of speak, that they’re possibly gonna contract and take back home to their family. So it’s scary for a lot of law enforcement right now,” said Mike.

HPD says that of the 11 officers infected in Wahiawa, nine have returned to work. The source of exposure remains unknown. Friends have set up a fundraiser for the Miralles family to help pay his hospital bills.