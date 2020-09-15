HPD issues thousands of citations over the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department was out in force over the weekend, enforcing emergency orders by issuing thousands of citations.
Honolulu Police officers issued approximately 2,700 citations over the weekend for emergency order violations.
This was the first weekend of solo outdoor activities allowed under the city’s amended emergency orders.
HPD says that is about the same amount of citations handed out last weekend during the three-day labor day holiday.
