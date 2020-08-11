HPD COVID-19 hotline gets nearly 400 reports on first day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department launched a HPD COVID-19 hotline and email that started on Aug. 9 at 10 a.m.

HPD reports it got more than 300 phone calls and about 80 emails reporting possible violations in the first 24 hours.

This weekend there were 1,350 citations for violations of the emergency order.

Most of those violations were for people who were in closed parks, at beaches but not in the water, and gatherings of more than 10 people.

An officer at Kailua Beach Park told a man that the park was closed on Saturday afternoon. The man attempted to kick the officer. He was arrested for violating the emergency order.

On Sunday evening, officers cited a Pearl Ridge bar owner for operating illegally. The owner was ordered to close the establishment and surrender the business’s liquor license.

The HPD COVID hotline is 723-3900. The email is hpdcovidenforce@honolulu.gov.

This is to report any violations of the emergency order.

