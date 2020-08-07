HPD COVID-19 enforcement hotline starts Sunday on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department announced on Thursday it is starting a COVID-19 enforcement hotline and email.
The hotline and email will activate on Sunday, Aug. 9.
The COVID-19 enforcement hotline is to report complaints.
HPD has officers assigned to the COVID-19 enforcement team to respond to those complaints.
HPD Chief Susan Ballard said Thursday that there would be citations or arrests for violators.
Starting Aug. 9, the hotline number is 723-3900 or you can email complaints to HPDcovidenforce@honolulu.gov
