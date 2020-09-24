HPD busts illegal game room in Wahiawa

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — As the coronavirus pandemic presses on, more illegal game rooms are being discovered by the Honolulu Police Department (HPD). Another gambling bust in Wahiawa on Tuesday night led to the arrest of a 31-year-old man and citations of eleven individuals.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
HPD took to social media to share another game room bust which involved the seizure of over a dozen gambling machines, cash, drugs and a firearm. The Wahiawa man was arrested for gambling promotion and possession of gambling devices. Eleven others present at the scene were cited for violating the Mayor’s “stay-at-home” order.
HPD says a search warrant was executed by the District 2 Crime Reduction Unit, Narcotics/Vice Division and the Specialized Services Division.
Police are asking the public to report any illegal gambling activity to the Narcotics/Vice hotline at 723-3933.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Way 2 Go! Jean and Howard Okimoto
- President Trump, GOP AGs accuse social media companies of silencing conservatives
- Gov. Ige signs new order allowing certain businesses to reopen
- VIDEO: City mayor discusses Household Hardship Relief Program changes
- Watch Live: Protests break out in Louisville, more expected across the country after Breonna Taylor case announcement