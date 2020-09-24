HPD busts illegal game room in Wahiawa

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — As the coronavirus pandemic presses on, more illegal game rooms are being discovered by the Honolulu Police Department (HPD). Another gambling bust in Wahiawa on Tuesday night led to the arrest of a 31-year-old man and citations of eleven individuals.

HPD took to social media to share another game room bust which involved the seizure of over a dozen gambling machines, cash, drugs and a firearm. The Wahiawa man was arrested for gambling promotion and possession of gambling devices. Eleven others present at the scene were cited for violating the Mayor’s “stay-at-home” order.



Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department

HPD says a search warrant was executed by the District 2 Crime Reduction Unit, Narcotics/Vice Division and the Specialized Services Division.

(2/2) … emergency order for illegal gathering. The search warrant was executed by the Narcotics/Vice Division with the assistance of the Specialized Services Division & District 2 CRU. To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at 723-3933. #HonoluluPD — Honolulu Police (@honolulupolice) September 23, 2020

Police are asking the public to report any illegal gambling activity to the Narcotics/Vice hotline at 723-3933.

