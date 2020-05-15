How will Hawaii spend $1.25 billion dollars, and who decides? Lawmakers want to know

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lawmakers want answers about how the state’s share of more than one billion dollars in federal CARES Act money is being spent.

Hawaii received $1.25 billion — just over $387 million is for Honolulu, leaving roughly $862.8 million for the state and other counties.

But who’ll decide how that money gets used?

“Ultimately it is the governor, but there are a lot of people in between where that has to be a little more transparent and be a little more clear so we can have better accountability,” said Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz, who is the Ways and Means Chair.

If the state does not use the money by the end of the year, it will have to be given back.

Dela Cruz says there needs to be a sense of urgency so it can be spent efficiently, effectively, and quickly on the things and the people who need it most.