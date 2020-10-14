How to upload your Hawaii pre-travel COVID test results

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Getting a pre-travel COVID test taken within 72 hours before a flight to Hawaii is just the first step toward waiving the mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

The results must come back negative and you must also upload the results to the state’s Safe Travels website. Here’s how to upload those results.

First go to https://travel.hawaii.gov/

Set up your profile if you have not already for a past trip, and if you’re traveling with kids under 18, be sure to add them first under your profile. Tests are required for children 5 and older.

Then, click on “trips” and then “add trip.” Follow all the prompts there.

Go back to the home page and click on “documents.” This is where you can upload test results, so click on “upload file” and follow all the prompts. Do this for each traveler on your profile. Test results must be in PDF.

The site notes that some results will have a status called “manual verification required.” Just bring those results to the airport for screening.

