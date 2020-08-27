How to report COVID-19 violations in each county in the state of Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 277 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 26 for the state. As cases continue to rise, state officials are urging the public to follow rules, orders to help lower the case count.

Here’s a quick resource on reporting violations in the state:

City and County of Honolulu

Call 808-723-3900 or email HPDcovidenforce@honolulu.gov.

Kauai County

File an online report here.

Maui County

Call (808) 244-6400 or email mpdquarantine@mpd.net.

Hawaii County

Call the county’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Latest Stories on KHON2