How to report COVID-19 violations in each county in the state of Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 277 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 26 for the state. As cases continue to rise, state officials are urging the public to follow rules, orders to help lower the case count.
Here’s a quick resource on reporting violations in the state:
City and County of Honolulu
Call 808-723-3900 or email HPDcovidenforce@honolulu.gov.
Kauai County
File an online report here.
Maui County
Call (808) 244-6400 or email mpdquarantine@mpd.net.
Hawaii County
Call the county’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
