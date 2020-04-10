How to make homemade face masks using alternative supplies

HONOLULU (KHON2) – If you’re having a hard time finding face masks to buy online, don’t worry, you can make your own using materials laying around your house!

You don’t need basic fabric make a face mask. Some alternatives you can use include t-shirts, old blankets and sheets. As long as the material is breathable, you’re good to go.

There are many patterns available online, but if you can’t find one that fits your face all you have to do is cut out a rectangle that will stretch across your mouth.

The next step is attaching those elastic bands. However, elastic bands are the latest hot commodity with many stores selling out of them. If you have a small piece of a shirt or workout tights, you can roll them up and use those instead.

If you need any materials to make your own homemade masks, you can visit Ben Franklin. They are still open for curbside pick-up. Their stores hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.