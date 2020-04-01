HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Child Traumatic Stress Network how you can help your child deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s a chart.
- Honolulu Mayor orders private golf courses, private sports facilities to close
- Punahou classmates DeForest Buckner and Ka’imi Fairbairn combine to exceed $100 million in new NFL contracts
- How to help your children deal with the coronavirus pandemic
- Hawaii’s first COVID-19 death was an elderly Oahu resident
- ‘Star Wars’ actor and dialect coach Andrew Jack dies from coronavirus